The government has developed a “concrete” plan to combat racism and other forms of discrimination‚ Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has told the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Ramaphosa was responding to questions in the NCOP on a wide range of issues‚ from racism to land restitution and the national minimum wage.

He said divisions the country faces are perpetuated “by both racist and sexist attitudes and practices“.

“On issue of race‚ government has developed a draft national action plan to combat racism and also deal with the question of racial discrimination and xenophobia and other related acts of intolerance that continue to be practiced in our country‚” said Ramaphosa.

He said all South Africans are invited to comment on the draft plan before the end of June.

Ramaphosa added that a national summit on social cohesion has been planned for 2018.