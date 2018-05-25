Ramaphosa to answer questions in National Assembly

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to answer questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa is expected to outline the government's position on non-racialism in light of the current debates on race and racism around the country.

The deputy president is also expected to answer questions on jobs.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane had asked if there were any plans to "fast-track the implementation of the recommendations of the Presidential Review Committee on State-Owned Entities (SOEs), particularly relating to the identification of SOEs to be sold off".

Economic Freedom Fighters chief whip Floyd Shivambu wants to know when the government plans to implement the minimum wage bill.

African National Congress MP Mmamoloko Kubayi has asked for clarity on the status of the South African Post Office (Sapo).

"Has he found any signs that the situation at Sapo is stabilising? If not, why is the situation not stabilising? What further steps does he intend to take to ensure that Sapo becomes a viable and sustainable business?”

The deputy president question session will be followed by questions to the economics cluster in Parliament, when various ministers will answer questions on jobs, state owned enterprises and turn-around strategies.