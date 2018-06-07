ANC, DA retain their wards in BCM

The ANC and the DA in the Buffalo City Metro retained their wards respectively, following the Wednesday by-elections. DA’s Jason McDowell defended ward 18 which covers Vincent, Bonnie Doon and Selborne, successfully from the ANC candidate Andrew Sokolich. Both candidates are businessmen in the area and had carried out intense campaigning leading to June 6.

