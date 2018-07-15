DA leader Mmusi Maimane says South Africa is not headed in the right direction under the leadership of the ANC‚ which has reversed the gains made by the late former president Nelson Mandela.

Speaking after a meeting of the DA's federal council in Johannesburg‚ Maimane said under the ANC crime and corruption had risen‚ and there was a lack of economic development.

He said the best way to remember Madiba was to provide a better life for all South Africans‚ a task which the DA was ready for.

"The people who steal money from government do not honour President Mandela‚" Maimane said on Sunday.

Maimane said provincial candidates for the party in preparation for the 2019 general elections were expected to be finalised on August 18.

Nominations have been extended to the end of July.