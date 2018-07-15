Politics

ANC has reversed gains made under Nelson Mandela: DA

By Penwell Dlamini - 15 July 2018
The DA leader Mmusi Maimane
The DA leader Mmusi Maimane
Image: File

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says South Africa is not headed in the right direction under the leadership of the ANC‚ which has reversed the gains made by the late former president Nelson Mandela.

Speaking after a meeting of the DA's federal council in Johannesburg‚ Maimane said under the ANC crime and corruption had risen‚ and there was a lack of economic development.

He said the best way to remember Madiba was to provide a better life for all South Africans‚ a task which the DA was ready for.

"The people who steal money from government do not honour President Mandela‚" Maimane said on Sunday.

Maimane said provincial candidates for the party in preparation for the 2019 general elections were expected to be finalised on August 18.

Nominations have been extended to the end of July.

DA election machinery ready and focused on 2019: Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane emerged from a two-day session of the party’s federal executive on Saturday with a warning that the fight for an alternative‚ ...
Politics
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Kevin Anderson’s incredible journey to Wimbledon final
Bulelwa Ndudula takes the stand
X