Five ANC councillors resign over Great Kei mayor sacking

Five Eastern Cape ANC councillors resigned in solidarity with the Great Kei mayor who was forced to resign on Friday.

The municipality, which has been in the news for all the wrong reasons since last year, on Tuesday officially swore in a new mayor, Ngenisile Tekile, after the ANC provincial executive committee resolved to recall former mayor Loyiso Tshetsha.

In a dramatic turn of events, angry Tshetsha allies raised their hands before the swearing in of the new mayor and announced they were all resigning as Great Kei councillors and walked out. The council was then adjourned to verify if it was able to make quorum.

Amathole ANC secretary Terris Ntutu said the 13-member council had nine ANC councillors and two DA councillors, one of whom had sent a written apology. The other was just absent. Of the other two councillor one is independent and the other with the EFF. The council was able to make the required quorum of six.

The five who walked out are PR councillors Luleka Ndabambi and Welile Ndoro, and ward councillors Linda Ntonze, Nonkosinathi Mevana and Themba Gqomorhoshe.

The Dispatch was unable to reach Tshetsha for comment on Tuesday.