WATCH | Zuma‚ Malema & Mbete are stars of this hilarious parliamentary 'Busted' video
It's no secret that no matter what we're going through as a nation‚ there's no shortage of light-hearted moments especially when it involves political heavyweights being dubbed over one of our favourite tracks.
Popular video editor and dub master Player1505‚ who has produced some of the funniest videos on the net had social media users in stitches when he posted a video of Jacob Zuma‚ Baleka Mbete and Julius Malema in parliament to the tune of Isley Brothers' hit track Busted.
In the video‚ Zuma accused Baleka of cheating and interrogated her for answers about her whereabouts. Julius chimes in at times to sing "busted'.
So far the video has been downloaded over 5‚100 times and even caught the attention of EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
The People's Bae shared the video‚ calling it "very funny".
Musician Ringo Madlingozi said his favourite part was the CIC's short cameo.
"For the whole day‚ I’ve been trying hard not to be busted laughing at this genius clip. This is the most accurate lip sync job done on these networks. Big Ups to whoever did this. It’s amazing. My best part is my CIC....'busted'."
The streets were a mess in reaction to the video.
