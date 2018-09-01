Pakati's supporters abandon regional conference

Xola Pakati's supporters have abandoned the 9th WB Rubusana regional conference after his political foe, Pumlani Mkolo, defeated him with 120 votes against 107.

Pakati's supporters started moving out of the plenary session as the conference opened the nomination for additional members.

The members must have 12 females to balance the fact that only one female was elected into the top five.

However, Sindile Toni, who was vying for the secretary position, stayed but declined nomination.