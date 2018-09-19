Enoch Mgijima meeting dissolves in chaos

A meeting meant to resolve to rescind the decision to reject Bhisho’s intervention at Enoch Mgijima municipality could not go ahead on Tuesday, partly because municipal manager Chris Magwangqana refused to read the notice of convening the meeting. The council meeting was also expected to discuss suspending the accounting officer for allegedly misleading councillors.

