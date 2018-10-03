ANC remains mum on BCM reshuffle

Senior ANC officials met with Dr WB Rubusana regional leaders behind closed doors on Monday as plans to reshuffle the troubled Buffalo City Metro Council started in earnest. The Dispatch understands that the top five in Rubusana, lead by controversial new chair Pumlani Mkolo, were in the ANC’s provincial headquarters, Calata House, on Monday afternoon, where they tabled a report on the portfolio heads they want removed.

