WATCH | Pastor Maimane preaches at Buffalo Flats church

A day after acting as a lobola negotiator for his aide Graham Charters, DA leader Mmusi Maimane took time out of his quick trip to the Eastern Cape to preach at the New Life City Church in Buffalo Flats. Pastor Maimane, who admitted that he had not preached in a while, opened the sermon by condemning racism and calling for a unified church.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.