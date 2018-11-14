AG uses courts to get fees paid

Makwetu says as of March 31, department owed total of R650m

The auditor-general of South Africa (AGSA) must now resort to litigation to force municipalities, departments and state entities to pay their outstanding audit fees. Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu said that as of year-end March 31, AGSA was owed a total of R650m for its audit services in the local, provincial and national government spheres.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.