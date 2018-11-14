NWC sets Lungisa’s recall in stone
Nelson Mandela Bay Metro ANC councillor Andile Lungisa must resign as a mayoral executive member. ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa led his top officials in attendance at a national working committee (NWC) meeting at the East London ICC on Monday, where the committee announced its decision to endorse a national executive committee decision (NEC) that Lungisa had to be recalled.
