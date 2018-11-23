ANC integrity unit proposes ban on Mkolo
Eastern Cape leader must not speak on behalf of the party, says report
Troubled ANC Eastern Cape leader Pumlani Mkolo has been banned from making public statements on behalf of the ruling party. This is contained in a 20-page national disputes resolution report crafted by ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, which was handed to provincial leaders earlier this week.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.