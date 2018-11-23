ANC integrity unit proposes ban on Mkolo

Eastern Cape leader must not speak on behalf of the party, says report

Troubled ANC Eastern Cape leader Pumlani Mkolo has been banned from making public statements on behalf of the ruling party. This is contained in a 20-page national disputes resolution report crafted by ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, which was handed to provincial leaders earlier this week.

