Days after Black First Land First (BLF) president Andile Mngxitama made a statement about killing white people that shook SA and ignited a heated debate‚ Mzansi celebs have also added voices to the debate.

Ntsiki Mazwai‚ Andile Ncube & Steve Hofmeyr had different opinions about Andile Mngxitama's speech.

Mngxitama urged supporters at a party rally in Potchefstroom to kill white people and their pets should black people be attacked and killed. The comments saw calls from many South Africans asking that Mngxitama be prosecuted for hate speech.

The BLF has since has defended its president saying that Mngxitama had been speaking in the context of self-defence at the time. Andile Ncube said he didn't care what the context was‚ he was absolutely not on board with anything the BLF leader said in his speech.

Ncube joined many South Africans in condemning Mngxitama's speech and he added that Mngxitama was not representing other black people‚ like himself.

"Dear white people‚ like the few of you who fought against your own because you knew apartheid was wrong‚ I will fight with you because this stupidity is wrong! This idiot does not represent me or any black person I know! PS: I don’t care for context‚" Ncube said.

https://twitter.com/AndileNcube/status/1072394453091041280

Andile Ncube wasn't the only one who reacted strongly to the speech.

Ntsiki defended Mngxitama and reasoned that Mngxitama was just a "soul trying to reverse the black oppression."

https://twitter.com/ntsikimazwai/status/1072768760644276224

https://twitter.com/ntsikimazwai/status/1072768769582354432

Steve Hofmeyr also added his two cents‚ which included a call for all anti-EFF and anti-BLF people to take action by signing a petition that‚ if successful‚ would see the EFF and BLF be disqualified by the electoral law.

The petition would list why they may not participate in the election. Hofmeyr implored the IEC to put the Electoral Commission Act 51 of 1996 to good use.

https://twitter.com/steve_hofmeyr/status/1072381798255079424

https://twitter.com/steve_hofmeyr/status/1072382660184555521