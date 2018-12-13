Race club loses lease in Berlin

PREMIUM

The Masibambane Race Club which had big plans to develop 160ha of land in Berlin was dealt a huge blow when Buffalo City Metro council this week cancelled a 2014 council resolution to lease the land to them. The cancellation was approved on Wednesday after the council demanded to see the initial 2014 resolution and a letter from the club confirming that they could not afford the R160,848 monthly rental which BCM had demanded in 2014.