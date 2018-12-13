Race club loses lease in Berlin
The Masibambane Race Club which had big plans to develop 160ha of land in Berlin was dealt a huge blow when Buffalo City Metro council this week cancelled a 2014 council resolution to lease the land to them. The cancellation was approved on Wednesday after the council demanded to see the initial 2014 resolution and a letter from the club confirming that they could not afford the R160,848 monthly rental which BCM had demanded in 2014.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.