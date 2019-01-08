Cyril Ramaphosa feels lucky to have Zuma and Mbeki around as ANC leaders

President Cyril Ramaphosa dedicated the opening of his January 8 address to reassure ANC supporters of his good relationship with former president Jacob Zuma as the crowd notably cheered his predecessor more than him. African National Congress supporters who gathered for a rally marking the party's January 8 celebrations‚ at Ohlanga sports stadium in Inanda‚ made known their support for Zuma.