Politics

WATCH | Mzwanele Manyi announces 'new political home'

By TimesLIVE - 09 January 2019

Mzwanele Manyi is set to reveal his "new political home" after the long-time ANC member announced he was jumping ship from the ruling party.

The former government spokesperson and Gupta associate announced his intent to leave the ANC on Twitter this week, but refused to divulge any details about where he was going.

In the wake of his tweets, many criticised him for what was called "an announcement to make an announcement".

Sources close to Manyi told TimesLIVE that he was headed for the ATM - not the automated teller machine at the bank but the African Transformation Movement, a party formed by disgruntled supporters of former president Jacob Zuma.

Manyi is a member of the Bantu Church of Christ. His church leaders are among the founders of the ATM. The leader of Manyi's church is bishop John Bolana, a close friend of Zuma.

Manyi promised that he "will answer all questions" at the briefing, including why he has resorted to dump the ANC after over two decades of membership.

'An announcement to make an announcement': Manyi slammed over 'new political home' tweets

Former government spokesperson and owner of the erstwhile ANN7 news channel and The New Age newspaper, Mzwanele Manyi, is poised to jump ship from ...
News
3 days ago

Four SA companies that faced job cuts - and closure - in 2018

The past year has been an anxious one for workers. Here are four SA companies that announced significant losses in 2018.
News
22 days ago

Guptas corrupt? The witnesses were all fibbing, says Manyi

Former government spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi on Monday denied the Guptas had been implicated in serious corruption and state capture at the Zondo ...
News
1 month ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Tons of smiles and loads of tears — kids' first day at school
Snakes galore! Indian man finds 20 snakes under a hot tin roof
X