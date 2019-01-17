Premier candidate Bhanga appeals to Mdantsane residents

Mdantsane resident Nosisi Ndabeni spoke to DA provincial premier candidate Nqaba Bhanga of her hardships. Ndabeni complained that politicians only visit the area when they want votes. She told Bhanga of the hardships experienced by the people of Mdatsane. “Nothing is done for us. No one talks to us, no one understands the struggle of the poor.