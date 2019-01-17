Premier candidate Bhanga appeals to Mdantsane residents
Mdantsane resident Nosisi Ndabeni spoke to DA provincial premier candidate Nqaba Bhanga of her hardships. Ndabeni complained that politicians only visit the area when they want votes. She told Bhanga of the hardships experienced by the people of Mdatsane. “Nothing is done for us. No one talks to us, no one understands the struggle of the poor.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.