Political parties heat up their campaigns ahead of elections

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 01 February 2019
Political parties are using the few months that are left before the 2019 general elections to secure votes.
Electioneering  by political parties to ensure South Africans lend them their votes come the 2019 general elections is still under way.

While the EFF promises land and economic freedom, the ruling party promises to grow South Africa and the official opposition, the DA, promises jobs.

South Africans seem to be spoiled for choice.

EFF

Ahead of its manifesto launch on February 4 at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve, the party is preparing  its supporters. 

ANC

After its election manifesto launch at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium in January, it’s all systems go for the party’s provincial manifestos. They are being launched on Saturday at the Galeshewe Stadium in Kimberley.

DA

The opposition handed Prasa a memorandum of demands. It wants Metrorail trains to be controlled by metros, believing they will be better managed and, therefore, prevent commuter deaths.

