ANC turned against me’ – Bloem
Party closed ranks when he spoke out on corruption, claims former MP
Former member of parliament Dennis Bloem has detailed how his former ANC colleagues turned against him when he spoke out about ongoing corruption between the correctional services department and Bosasa. Bloem‚ now a member of the Congress of the People‚ was testifying at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Friday‚ where he implicated members of the ANC in protecting Bosasa and correctional services officials allegedly linked to corruption.
