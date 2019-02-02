Soshanguve a sea of red ahead of EFF manifesto launch

The streets of Soshanguve township north of Pretoria are red with EFF supporters‚ with the Giant Stadium‚ where the EFF is hosting its manifesto rally on Saturday‚ being the focal point. By 10am half the stadium was painted in red with buses trickling in ahead of the arrival of the party's leader‚ Julius Malema‚ who is set to deliver the manifesto.