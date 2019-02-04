EFF sweetens manifesto with free goodies

The EFF election manifesto has land and jobs as its central focus, but with the state as the custodian of all land in the country.

The party unveiled its manifesto in Soshanguve on Saturday.

The ANC's stance on land focuses on the security of land and other property ownership, and will allow expropriation of land without compensation only under strict circumstances.

The EFF, however, pushes for all land to be expropriated without compensation, and to be owned by the state.

The constitution can only be changed with a two-thirds majority, which the ANC will not have on its own.