Pupils suffer as staff protest over unpaid overtime

Delays leave EC special needs school in shambles

PREMIUM

Close to 300 pupils housed at St Thomas school for the Deaf are spending weekends without professional care in the midst of a staff go-slow. They are being looked after by eight extended public works programme (EPWP) workers. School governing body chair Simphiwe Mfengwana said the work-to-rule labour action by the support staff at the school situated between King William’s Town and Stutterheim has been caused by non-payment of overtime monies by the department of education since 2013.