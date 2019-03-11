Politics

Last chance for South Africans abroad to apply to vote: here's how

By Odwa Mjo - 11 March 2019
elections

South Africans who will not be in the country on May 8 can submit a VEC10 form to notify the IEC of their intention to vote abroad.

Elections abroad will take place on April 27 at South African embassies‚ high commissions and consulate-generals.

The VEC10 form can be submitted online through the IEC website‚ with Wednesday March 13 being the final day to do so. It can also be submitted by hand at the IEC national offices in Pretoria.

In order to vote abroad‚ you must bring your green barcoded South African ID book‚ smartcard ID or valid temporary ID certificate‚ as well as your SA passport.

