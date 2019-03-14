Eastern Cape ANC to screen candidates for top positions

All public representatives wanting to represent the ANC in executive positions will have to undergo interviews, the party’s Eastern Cape leaders have resolved.

This includes the positions of MECs, mayors, speakers, chief whips and members of mayoral committees.

It was one of the resolutions taken at a provincial executive committee meeting held over two days this week.

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said the provincial deployment committee, made up of members of the PEC and alliance partners, would screen the candidates.

It would consider names submitted by regional structures, with three contenders for each position, and interview them to select the best candidate.

This would apply to MECs too, who would be selected by the provincial leadership.