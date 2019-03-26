State capture witness Vytjie Mentor forsakes ANC, joins ACDP

Vytjie Mentor, the former chairperson of the ANC caucus in parliament, is joining the African Christian Democratic Party.

The party revealed in a media alert on Tuesday that it will be welcoming Mentor and other people of influence at a press conference in parliament on Thursday.

"The party will ... welcome Vytjie Mentor together with other people of influence who have chosen to join the ACDP over many other political parties," the statement said.

Mentor has been in the news in recent years for speaking out against state capture.