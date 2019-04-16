Mazibuko meets SAHRC over rant to officials about 'combi courts'

Gauteng MEC for sports, arts & culture Faith Mazibuko arrived at the South African Human Rights Commission on Tuesday after she was called to explain her remarks to two top officials in her department.

The audio recording of a meeting between Mazibuko and her HOD (head of department) and CFO (chief financial officer) where she verbally attacked the senior managers was leaked to the public last month.

She verbally attacked the managers for failing to deliver sports facilities known as "combi courts" ahead of the May 8 national elections.