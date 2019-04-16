Politics

Mazibuko meets SAHRC over rant to officials about 'combi courts'

16 April 2019
Gauteng MEC Faith Mazibuko has apologised for the manner in which she addressed the CFO and HoD of her department.
Gauteng MEC Faith Mazibuko has apologised for the manner in which she addressed the CFO and HoD of her department.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Nelius Rademan

Gauteng MEC for sports, arts & culture Faith Mazibuko arrived at the South African Human Rights Commission on Tuesday after she was called to explain her remarks to two top officials in her department.

The audio recording of a meeting between Mazibuko and her HOD (head of department) and CFO (chief financial officer) where she verbally attacked the senior managers was leaked to the public last month.

She verbally attacked the managers for failing to deliver sports facilities known as "combi courts" ahead of the May 8 national elections.

Human Rights Commission calls Faith Mazibuko to explain 'combi court' rant

The South African Human Rights Commission has called Gauteng MEC for sport, arts, culture and recreation Faith Mazibuko to appear before it on ...
News
1 week ago

Mazibuko is currently in a private meeting with the commission. She and the commission’s deputy chairperson are expected to address the media after the meeting.

Mazibuko’s remarks came after the managers informed her that it was impossible to deliver the facilities within the time she stipulated.

She could be heard saying "I empower you, you are not empowerable. Which other department has an Indian that is a CFO? Which department has an HOD that is a mlungu [white person]? Ayikho [there is none], including national."

The commission said upon assessment of the statements, it was of the view that her comments implicated a number of rights listed in the Bill of Rights.

Mazibuko later apologised for the remarks.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Milk tart rissois
Mmusi Maimane tells President Cyril Ramaphosa he's chickening out of debate
X