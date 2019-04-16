Mazibuko meets SAHRC over rant to officials about 'combi courts'
Gauteng MEC for sports, arts & culture Faith Mazibuko arrived at the South African Human Rights Commission on Tuesday after she was called to explain her remarks to two top officials in her department.
The audio recording of a meeting between Mazibuko and her HOD (head of department) and CFO (chief financial officer) where she verbally attacked the senior managers was leaked to the public last month.
She verbally attacked the managers for failing to deliver sports facilities known as "combi courts" ahead of the May 8 national elections.
Mazibuko is currently in a private meeting with the commission. She and the commission’s deputy chairperson are expected to address the media after the meeting.
Mazibuko’s remarks came after the managers informed her that it was impossible to deliver the facilities within the time she stipulated.
She could be heard saying "I empower you, you are not empowerable. Which other department has an Indian that is a CFO? Which department has an HOD that is a mlungu [white person]? Ayikho [there is none], including national."
The commission said upon assessment of the statements, it was of the view that her comments implicated a number of rights listed in the Bill of Rights.
Mazibuko later apologised for the remarks.