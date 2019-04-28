Cyril: EC villages to benefit from R300bn

Ramaphosa on campaign trail in Eastern Cape, meets with acting king

PREMIUM

Visiting underdeveloped Mqanduli for the first time, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday promised that a portion of the R300bn he had raised through his investment drive would be used to improve the standard of living in the rural town.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.