Politics

Cyril: EC villages to benefit from R300bn

Ramaphosa on campaign trail in Eastern Cape, meets with acting king

PREMIUM
By Sikho Ntshobane and Malibongwe Dayimani - 28 April 2019

Visiting underdeveloped Mqanduli for the first time, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday promised that a portion of the R300bn he had raised through his investment drive would be used to improve the standard of living in the rural town.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Tito Mboweni "prepares" a healthy simple meal before work
Welcome to Something's Cooking TV!
X