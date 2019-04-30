ANC councillor in trouble over rant recording

An Eastern Cape ANC ward councillor is in hot water after a voice note of her swearing at a fellow ANC branch leader went viral over the weekend. In the voice note, the Buffalo City Metro (BCM) ward 41 ANC councillor Sindiswa Skepe, could be heard spitting insults at Khaya Mabhece ANC branch chair Mlungiseleli Ncapayi.

