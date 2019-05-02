'I won't allow wolves to eat ANC president,' David Mabuza

ANC deputy president David Mabuza has called for members of the party's national executive committee to stop airing their dirty linen in public but sit down and talk instead.

Mabuza who was speaking during the May Day celebration in Mbombela on Wednesday also said he would not allow “wolves” to use his name to recall President Cyril Ramaphosa because that will be killing the ANC.

“I would like to assure you that the ANC will stay united for our alliance to work better.

"Those who are seeking to divide the ANC will never succeed… As for me, I don’t have an ambition to push the president, I will defend the president of the ANC, it’s a necessary thing to do. I will not allow wolves to eat the president that will mean the alliance and the ANC have been eaten,” said Mabuza.

His comments followed speculation that there was a faction in the ANC that wants to replace Ramaphosa after next week's polls.