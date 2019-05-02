Protesters promise to shut down Elliot over poor service delivery

Residents of Sakhisizwe village and municipality employees in Elliot held a protest in front of council offices on Thursday.

The employees and the residents promised to shut down the council offices until their demands were met. On top of their demands were service delivery issues and the removal of the municipal manager Dumile Mvuleni, who returned last week from a six-month suspension.

Acting mayor Buyiswa Ntsere acknowledged the protest and refused to comment any further.

Resident Mthethokamthetho Ndamase said: “There are two issues at hand here: the lack of service delivery and the reinstatement of a municipal manager who is the reason for a lack of service delivery.”