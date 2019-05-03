WATCH | 'ANC is all about fun and ice-cream': SA kids share their thoughts on elections

What does the president do? Who should we vote for? What are the biggest problems facing the country? With the general elections just around the corner, TimesLIVE asked the most important citizens their views on these burning questions.

Children from St James Preparatory School took part in a funny and unfiltered Q&A session. And boy, did the kids have a lot on their minds.

"ANC is all about having fun," said one kid. When asked about the president's job, one kid said "he stops the devil from killing people" while another said he "needs to pay us back the money".

One little girl felt that Cyril Ramaphosa is "better than Zuma" while one little boy said the EFF would make crime worse.

Yup, that's our future.