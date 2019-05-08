EL woman can’t vote because loan shark has her ID

“A mashonisa is a quick option when you need money urgently and they give you your money as cash. As long you give them what they want, they do not have a problem giving you money.

”But to be honest, it saddens me to know that I’m not going to vote tomorrow.”

Nomfundiso also blames the government for not creating jobs for young people. “Our government is not doing anything for us. We are sinking in debt from the mashonisas because we do not have proper jobs.”

When we called Sindi, she refused to speak on the phone and insisted we meet in house, just a few metres from the shebeen. According to her, there are about five mashonisas in the area - all of whom take IDs and cards from their clients.

Sindi said she arrived in East London five years ago from Cape Town. She had first lent money to a neighbour who had spent all his money in a shebeen and had no money for transport to work on a Monday. “I took the opportunity, I gave him R300 and I told him the interest was 30% a week,” she said.

Sindi said within two months she had nearly R10,000 and her customers were increasing. She decided to increase the interest to 40% a week. She said for the past five years her interest had been 50% a month.

Asked why she was taking IDs and bank cards, she said it was for security. “When someone wants money from you, they beg and make all sort of promises - but when it is payback time, they run away. I got tired of running after people or begging for my money. I told them if you want money, then bring your ID and Sassa or bank card. Then you write down your PIN and tell me when you get paid,” she said.