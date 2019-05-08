Shivambu predicts change of government for SA

Gauteng is deemed to be the battle ground for control of the country’s richest province, where it appears that the formation of a coalition government is most likely to happen.

The ANC, DA and the EFF held their final rallies this past weekend in a bid to galvanize support ahead of Wednesday’s elections.

Shivambu indicated that he could not preempt coalition discussions with any party, but would only deal with such a case after results have been announced by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

Speaking on the ongoing cases between the party and political commentator and radio host Karima Brown for intimidation and harassment and former finance minister Trevor Manuel where the EFF stands accused of making defamatory statements, accusing Manuel of nepotism in March in relation to the newly appointed South African Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter, Shivambu said it was “pure opportunism”.

“They had thought they would prevent the EFF from contesting elections. There is some degree of hatred of the EFF by certain elements in media circles because they are fearful of the changes that are going to come due to the EFF’s rise to power.

“So it’s just pure opportunism which we really can’t dignify much, we have dealt with it in court and the court dismissed their urgent applications,” Shivambu said.

Manuel’s case was postponed to next week Tuesday after the red berets submitted new affidavits.

Meanwhile, in Brown's matter against the EFF, judgment has been reserved.

Brown took EFF leader Julius Malema to court after he shared her cellphone number on Twitter earlier this year. She has since been receiving rape and death threats, among others.