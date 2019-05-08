‘Trend of stayaway protests’ may have thinned turnout
The people have spoken
Voting goes well despite ‘glitches with ink’, protests and weather
Despite some voting stations not being open by late afternoon, shortages of ballot boxes and confusion over fake nails, the IEC said it was satisfied with how voting had gone on Wednesday.
