Voting proceeds peacefully in embattled Bathurst
A Bathurst political battleground was a peace on voting day.
The site of volatile community protests over the past few months, Nolukhanyo township, was quiet with voters trickling in to the polling station at the community hall.
Voters in the line spoke with excitement and a certain expectation that things were going to get better.
Outside the grounds of the polling station tables were set up for parties to assist voters, and there was even camaraderie among the political opponents as they playfully hailed each other from their respective positions.
Phaphama Nobele, representing the EFF, said that voting had gone off without a hitch and he hoped it would stay that way for the rest of the day.
Alpheus Vulidlu, a resident of Bathurst, was happy that he had the opportunity to vote in this important election. He said the polling station had been quiet and peaceful.
Former Talk of the Town sales rep, Chelsea van Eeden Dower, was at the Nolukhanyo polling station with her family and was pleased that voting seemed to be taking place without incident.
At the Titi Jonas multipurpose centre in Thornhill, opposite Nemato township in Port Alfred, Mkhaliphi Nombuyselo and Florence Nozakhe had just cast their votes and were happy that there had been no intimidation. They said they had voted to get the problems in their area resolved, including water, sanitation and housing.