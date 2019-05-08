Voting proceeds peacefully in embattled Bathurst

A Bathurst political battleground was a peace on voting day.

The site of volatile community protests over the past few months, Nolukhanyo township, was quiet with voters trickling in to the polling station at the community hall.

Voters in the line spoke with excitement and a certain expectation that things were going to get better.

Outside the grounds of the polling station tables were set up for parties to assist voters, and there was even camaraderie among the political opponents as they playfully hailed each other from their respective positions.