WATCH | It's official: The Democratic Alliance has won the Western Cape

In a statement, the IEC said the National Results Operations Centre (ROC) had passed the 90% results-capture mark at 10.30 on Friday morning, with results from 20,632 of the 22,924 voting stations captured. Of these, 18,773 (81.89%) had been finalised.

Provinces with the most results still awaiting capture were Gauteng (81.99% captured), Limpopo (82% captured), Free State (82.93% captured) and KwaZulu-Natal (83.56% captured).

Of the 13 million votes captured by 10.30am, 453,265 (3.47% were special votes and 179,511 (1.37%) were spoilt ballots.

"Based on the results captured to date, voter turnout was 65.52% nationally, with the highest turnout in Gauteng (71.89%) and the lowest in Limpopo (58.77%)," said the Electoral Commission.