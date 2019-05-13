Ramaphosa should deal firmly with corruption: Catholic bishops

President Cyril Ramaphosa must dispense with the politics of expediency and show a firm hand in dealing with those implicated in corruption and state capture, the Southern African Catholics Bishops Conference says.

Commenting after the release of the national and provincial election results at the weekend, the bishops said they expected the president to ensure that those accused of corruption and state capture were not appointed to the cabinet and parliament.

They also expected Ramaphosa to ensure that the country's bloated cabinet was reduced by half.