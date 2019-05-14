Fikile vs Ace: It's getting awkward...
The ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula and the party's secretary-general Ace Magashule have been taking shots at each other for some time.
The sour relationship between the two goes way back. Here's a breakdown of the beef.
The lead-up
In mid-2017, Mbalula tweeted and later deleted: "Ace Magashule is a definite no no no, the man will finish what is remaining of our movement. He will kill it.”
Gangster state
Ahead of this year's elections Mbalula said that prominent political figures implicated in corruption must be condemned.
Speaking to Eusebius McKaiser on Talk Radio 702 in April, Mbalula said that while political leaders such as the party's secretary-general Magashule have been implicated in state capture, they must be found guilty in the court of law, as SA is a law-abiding society.
Verbal leashing
On Friday Magashule hit back at Mbalula for saying the ANC would have scored less than 40% of the votes if President Cyril Ramaphosa was not elected in 2017.
Magashule said people were voting for the ANC and not individuals.
"That's nonsense, people are electing the ANC. It's not about any individual. How do you predict that? Is Comrade Mbalula saying I was not going to be part of the campaign if the leader was somebody else?" Magashule asked.
However, Mbalula did not take Magashule's remarks lying down, saying the ANC secretary-general was not responding to him but to a "figment of his imagination".
Of course the swipes have not gone unnoticed by social media.
These squabbles between Ace Magashule and Fikile Mbalula proves to us how the ANC is divided and I'm glad the media is capturing it. #Election2019Results— Siyamthanda (@SiyaNyulu) May 10, 2019
Ace Magashule and Fikile Mbalula are giving us a clue in case we table a motion of no confidence in Buffalo... anc is United in differences #Elections2019results pic.twitter.com/NZiQDF4Bw4— Sibonakaliso Mhlongo (@SMhlongoEFF) May 10, 2019
Isn't it rather unfortunate to see the war of words between "Ace" and Fikile regarding Ramaphosa's role in the ANC's lead in the elections. And the results aren't even officially out yet but ANC divisions have already surfaced. Should be an interesting 5 years ahead.— A_B (@AB60311266) May 10, 2019
Truth be told Cde Ace.Had it not because of the Nasrec Conference, ANC votes would have declined dismally.Cde Fikile's assertion is correct pic.twitter.com/EG5Kf8XO40— Koena (@4kwenaq) May 10, 2019