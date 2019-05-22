Twitter in stitches over President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'jealous down' comment
A video in which President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates EFF leader Julius Malema on his party's growth, saying "jealous down", has gone viral on Twitter.
The two bumped into each other in parliament on Tuesday during the registration of new members of the house, ahead of them being sworn in on Wednesday.
"Congratulations. I was telling deputy that you worked very hard. Jealous down," to which Malema said, "thank you", as they both laughed at Ramaphosa's choice of words. "Jealous down" means one is impressed.
The 19-second video has more than 8,000 likes and more than 400 comments.
Some people praised the two for not taking politics personally and for being civil towards one another. Others found Ramaphosa's comment hilarious.
Love this its making democracy to mature. Now our deputy president must also congratulate EFF #jealousdown— tshepo pholoba (@tshepo_pholoba) May 21, 2019
Haaa le president wa e tseba jealous down? pic.twitter.com/qZISwf0SuD— Tshepo Dube (@Chief_Bango) May 21, 2019
Good to see this kind of interaction. Congratulations to South Africa for mature democratic politics— Trevor Simumba (@SimumbaTrevor) May 21, 2019
This is a kind of leadership we as South Africans yearning for— Matuesz Co (Pty) Ltd (@mandlants) May 21, 2019