Twitter in stitches over President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'jealous down' comment

A video in which President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates EFF leader Julius Malema on his party's growth, saying "jealous down", has gone viral on Twitter.

The two bumped into each other in parliament on Tuesday during the registration of new members of the house, ahead of them being sworn in on Wednesday.

"Congratulations. I was telling deputy that you worked very hard. Jealous down," to which Malema said, "thank you", as they both laughed at Ramaphosa's choice of words. "Jealous down" means one is impressed.