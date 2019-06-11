Derek Hanekom now the eighth former ANC minister to quit as MP

Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom is the eighth ANC member to resign as an MP.

Earlier on Tuesday, the resignation of former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini was confirmed.

This follows the resignations of Nomaindia Mfeketo, Jeff Radebe, Siyabonga Cwele, Susan Shabangu, Tokozile Xasa and Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

Hanekom, despite being an ally of president Cyril Ramaphosa, was not appointed to the new cabinet announced almost two weeks ago.