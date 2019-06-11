Seven MPs who have already resigned from parliament: all the details
The exodus of former ministers from parliament continues to make headlines after Bathabile Dlamini threw in the towel on Tuesday.
Sunday Times reported that more members are expected to resign and these resignations are motivated by personal gain more than anything else.
Here is what you need to know about the seven MPs who have resigned so far:
Nomaindia Mfeketo
On June 5, former human settlements minister Nomaindia Mfeketo was the first MP to resign after not making the cut in President Cyril Ramaphosa's new cabinet.
Mfeketo's first appointment as a cabinet minister was in 1998 to 2000 and from 2002 to 2006 she was Cape Town' s mayor. From 2009 to 2014 she was deputy minister of international relations and co-operation as well as the deputy speaker of the National Assembly.
TimesLIVE reported that she will be focusing on community work as well as working with local NGOs, on top of her work as an ANC national executive committee (NEC) member.
Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba
On June 6, former minister of state security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba joined the list of ex-cabinet ministers, becoming the second MP to resign.
She was succeeded by former minister of public service and administration Ayanda Dlodlo at state security.
Letsatsi-Duba previously chaired the portfolio committee on public enterprises before she joined the cabinet.
Susan Shabangu
The minister for women in the presidency and former minister of social development also resigned as an MP on June 6.
Shabangu's first appointment as a cabinet minister was in May 2009 when former president Jacob Zuma appointed her as mineral resources minister. She survived Zuma's cabinet reshuffles for the full five years of the fourth administration.
After her resignation parliament issued a statement saying there were seven vacancies in the 400-seat National Assembly and four casual vacancies.
Tokozile Xasa
On June 7, former minister of sport and recreation Tokozile Xasa resigned from the National Assembly, making her the fourth former minister to step down in one week.
Xasa has been an MP since May 2009. In February 2018 until May 2019 she was minister of sport and recreation. Xasa was the minister of tourism from March 2017 until February 2018.
TimesLIVE reported that Xasa, the ANC Women's League national spokesperson, is now likely to work full-time from the party's Luthuli House headquarters.
Siyabonga Cwele and Jeff Radebe
Former minister of intelligence and home affairs Siyabonga Cwele and former minister of justice and energy Jeff Radebe joined the exodus of ANC MPs that resigned from the National Assembly on Monday.
The pair also resigned a week after not making the cut in Ramaphosa's new cabinet.
Radebe, a veteran, was first appointed minister of public works by former president Nelson Mandela in 1994 before former president Thabo Mbeki moved him to public enterprises the following term and shifted him to transport between 2004 and 2009.
Last week TimesLIVE reported that Radebe said he and his family were ready to enter "a new era of life" as well as immerse himself in new possibilities.
Cwele has served as minister of intelligence with his last job in the national executive being minister of home affairs.
Bathabile Dlamini
Former minister of women Bathabile Dlamini is the latest senior party leader to leave parliament. She resigned on Tuesday morning.
The controversial minister was minister in the presidency responsible for women in February 2018 until May 2019, but also did not make the cut when Ramaphosa announced his new cabinet.
Dlamini was the minister of social development from May 2014 to February 2018.
On May 30 TimesLIVE reported that Dlamini said she was at peace with not being appointed to the new cabinet.