Nehawu keeps eye on Ramaphosa
“Remember‚ we have said we are not giving the ANC a blank cheque‚ including Cyril [Ramaphosa]. The point is: if he delivers‚ we compliment him; if he does not‚ we confront him.”
“Remember‚ we have said we are not giving the ANC a blank cheque‚ including Cyril [Ramaphosa]. The point is: if he delivers‚ we compliment him; if he does not‚ we confront him.”
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .