Ace Magashule likened to 'vulture' waiting to move on President Cyril Ramaphosa

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen has told President Cyril Ramaphosa to stop "tip-toeing" around ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, saying he was betraying the dreams of the nation by doing so.

Speaking as a sweeper for the DA during the state of the nation address (Sona) debate on Tuesday night, Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa could not sit and watch while Magashule populated key parliamentary structures with members of his faction, who were facing serious allegations of wrongdoing for their actions as ministers under former president Jacob Zuma.

"The more you delay the deep reforms, the further the economy will drift away. The longer you pander to the corrupt and rotten in your party, the more the doubts are going to pile up," said Steenhuisen before warning Ramaphosa about Magashule, who is also the controversial ex-premier of the Free State.