Twarring comrades must 'sit down and talk': Cyril Ramaphosa

By APHIWE DEKLERK and RANJENI MUNUSAMY - 07 July 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly rebuked Tito Mboweni and David Makhura for their twar.
Image: Elizabeth Sejake

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will face angry Gauteng ANC comrades over his twitter spat with premier David Makhura on e-Tolls. 

Mboweni has confirmed that he was invited by the party in Gauteng to discuss their disagreement over e-Tolls.

President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly rebuked Mboweni and Makhura for taking their disagreement on the matter to social media in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

