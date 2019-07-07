Twarring comrades must 'sit down and talk': Cyril Ramaphosa

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will face angry Gauteng ANC comrades over his twitter spat with premier David Makhura on e-Tolls.

Mboweni has confirmed that he was invited by the party in Gauteng to discuss their disagreement over e-Tolls.

President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly rebuked Mboweni and Makhura for taking their disagreement on the matter to social media in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

