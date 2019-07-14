WATCH | MK Military Veterans Association ready for elective congress
The uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) in the Eastern Cape is preparing to hold its fifth elective congress at Osner Hotel this morning.
The elective congress comes amid factions in the veterans association and orders from ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule that the ANC Eastern Cape secretary apply the brakes to the elective conference taking place today.