Politics

The funniest responses to Zuma's first date at state capture inquiry

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 16 July 2019
Former president Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry yesterday.
Former president Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry yesterday.
Image: ALON SKUY

Former president Jacob Zuma left social media in stitches on Monday, following his first date with the state capture inquiry.

Zuma has been the centre of allegations of state capture and is expected to testify until Friday.

Former president Jacob Zuma appeared at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in Johannesburg on July 15 2019. While supporters, and detractors, gathered outside the venue, Zuma touched on several interesting topics.

Although he has been implicated directly by a number of key witnesses at the inquiry, he can choose to answer questions put to him, or openly defy a process he clearly regards as illegitimate. 

Social media has been lit as South Africans respond to some of the things Zuma said. Many social media users had mixed reactions, while others simply laughed off the claims. Here is a snapshot of some of the top reactions:

LISTEN | Day 1 - Zuma's conspiracy theory

Former president Jacob Zuma addressed his supporters outside the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown after his first day of testimony on July 15, 2019.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Frere Hospital cannot cope with number of patients
Spies, 'lies' and the arms deal: Highlights from Zuma's first day at the Zondo ...
X