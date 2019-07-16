The funniest responses to Zuma's first date at state capture inquiry
Former president Jacob Zuma left social media in stitches on Monday, following his first date with the state capture inquiry.
Zuma has been the centre of allegations of state capture and is expected to testify until Friday.
Former president Jacob Zuma appeared at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in Johannesburg on July 15 2019. While supporters, and detractors, gathered outside the venue, Zuma touched on several interesting topics.
Although he has been implicated directly by a number of key witnesses at the inquiry, he can choose to answer questions put to him, or openly defy a process he clearly regards as illegitimate.
Social media has been lit as South Africans respond to some of the things Zuma said. Many social media users had mixed reactions, while others simply laughed off the claims. Here is a snapshot of some of the top reactions:
I never thought I could be nasty to people— Her Excellency #HealingTalkwithAnele?? (@AneleMda) July 15, 2019
But I have been provoked and provoked so my much
I can be nasty ?????
Guys ubaba is Gatvol, Gatvol ubaba is releasing punches right through#Zondocommission #StateCaptureInquiry #statecapturecommission #StateCapture #JacobZuma pic.twitter.com/ulrLpRKCVV
I like how baba is changing voices. I can picture those people he is talking about ?? #JacobZuma#StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/y0uQzYKxxa— Rampheri Clements Molepo II (@ClemiieKeChef) July 15, 2019
Now that Zuma has mentioned it... I see spyish resemblance ? #statecapturecommission pic.twitter.com/hR1H5puAYB— TaxidriverSipho (@TaxiDriverSipho) July 15, 2019
Imma need bab'Zondo to intervene because we are getting an entire historical timeline now. We only have five days for all the tea!! #JacobZuma #StateCaptureInquiry #Zondocommission #statecapturecommission pic.twitter.com/l2aWeBJMhh— Anne (@annehlangani_) July 15, 2019
#zuma is gulping down so much water perhaps with some luck he’ll overhydrate and develop severe hyponatraemia ... leads to mental confusion ... he may start babbling the truth ?????— Karin Morrow (@rinmor) July 15, 2019
Eish Im streaming using company Internet but #jacobzuma decide to start in 1990 #StateCaptureInquiry. Yhooo ??? pic.twitter.com/dDwUIQyOHB— Bhodlinyama Skhoma (@ShepherdSilayi) July 15, 2019
Ngoako Ramathlodi was a spy, but ubaba made him minister of mineral resources and later minister of public administration...maybe the concept of "keep your friends close but your enemies closer"? #StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/Sy83BKqkvg— Thami (@BT_Sidyani) July 15, 2019
Zuma says Nomkhosi Madonsela "found nothing" against him other than forcing him to pay for non security upgrades. ????? #StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/qZl6Ca5roK— Dr. Mshengu (@Mshengu_1) July 15, 2019
Driving to Soweto during this lunch break and the roads are clean. Baba is keeping everyone indoors ???#StateCapture #StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/jYypjkApgB— Luvuyo Barnes (@BarnesLuvuyo) July 15, 2019
When Adv Pistorius enters the ring he will ask Zuma to drop names of the spies, and the names of people who offered him R20m if he resigns, etc etc. Then my President could have bad memory in remembering those names. #StateCaptureInquiry #Zuma pic.twitter.com/kDlxLxABNg— Nkwe Mashamaite (@DaveMashamaite) July 15, 2019
LISTEN | Day 1 - Zuma's conspiracy theory
Former president Jacob Zuma addressed his supporters outside the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown after his first day of testimony on July 15, 2019.