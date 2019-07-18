'Of course, you are racist. You are,' Jackson Mthembu tells EFF MPs

Minister Jackson Mthembu has accused the EFF of being racist towards South Africans of Indian origin.

Mthembu, the minister in the presidency responsible for planning, monitoring and evaluation, deviated from his prepared speech in the National Assembly on Wednesday to defend public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, who has been under attack from the EFF for months for his role in the establishment of the so-called rogue unit at SA Revenue Services.

Members of the EFF also charged at Gordhan while he tried to present his budget vote speech last week.

“Why do the EFF pursue Gordhan so much? Let's just try and answer this question,” said Mthembu.

“Why this anarchic pursuit of this stalwart of our liberation movement?"