ANC regional chair in the Dr WB Rubusana, Princess Faku, said engagements with other delegates for Oscar Mabuyane to become the deputy president of the party were still ongoing on Thursday afternoon.
Branch delegates from the region have registered for the national conference which starts on Friday.
“We are engaging and even getting calls from other regions in the country. They want to support comrade Oscar Mabuyane as the deputy president.
“There are meetings planned on Thursday evening with delegates supporting our view,” said Faku.
DispatchLIVE
Princess Faku lobbies for Mabuyane at Nasrec
Image: Sithandiwe Velaphi
ANC regional chair in the Dr WB Rubusana, Princess Faku, said engagements with other delegates for Oscar Mabuyane to become the deputy president of the party were still ongoing on Thursday afternoon.
Branch delegates from the region have registered for the national conference which starts on Friday.
“We are engaging and even getting calls from other regions in the country. They want to support comrade Oscar Mabuyane as the deputy president.
“There are meetings planned on Thursday evening with delegates supporting our view,” said Faku.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos