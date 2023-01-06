The discussion starts with an analysis of the ANC’s 55th national elective conference. McKaiser invites Mohale to comment on the new top seven leadership and the party’s highest decision-making structure, the national executive committee.
Mohale argues that the inefficient manner in which the conference was run, and the strategic error of allocating most of the time to leadership elections rather than a deep examination of ideas and policies, is evidence that the ANC is unable to fix itself. He expands on this diagnosis in the conversation with podcast host, TimesLIVE contributor and analyst McKaiser.
Mohale concedes many ANC policy resolutions have a social justice character. Unfortunately, lack of good governance, implementation and effective political leadership result in the dire socio-economic data we currently have, he says. This makes the country susceptible to unrest, as happened in July 2021.
McKaiser tests Mohale’s claim that business can fill many of the gaps left by the captured state. He suggests to Mohale that state capture is public servants and politicians on one hand, and business on the other, preying on the public. Mohale concedes this but tries to make the case for why business may do better.
Most of the latter part of the episode is an exchange about whether business can be trusted with a social agenda that goes beyond maximising shareholder value.
Whether Mohale’s critique of the ANC and his qualified defence of business is compelling is for listeners of Eusebius on TimesLIVE to decide for themselves.
To listen to previous episodes, go here.
Subscribe for future episodes: iono.fm, Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Player.fm, Pocket Cast
Eusebius on TimesLIVE
PODCAST | Bonang Mohale: 'ANC can’t run a conference and can’t fix the state'
Contributor and analyst
Image: Werner Hills
Business Unity South Africa president Bonang Mohale joins Eusebius McKaiser to discuss his recent opinion piece in which he argued the ANC cannot fix itself. Instead, he believes business is South Africa’s last hope.
Join the discussion:
The discussion starts with an analysis of the ANC’s 55th national elective conference. McKaiser invites Mohale to comment on the new top seven leadership and the party’s highest decision-making structure, the national executive committee.
Mohale argues that the inefficient manner in which the conference was run, and the strategic error of allocating most of the time to leadership elections rather than a deep examination of ideas and policies, is evidence that the ANC is unable to fix itself. He expands on this diagnosis in the conversation with podcast host, TimesLIVE contributor and analyst McKaiser.
Mohale concedes many ANC policy resolutions have a social justice character. Unfortunately, lack of good governance, implementation and effective political leadership result in the dire socio-economic data we currently have, he says. This makes the country susceptible to unrest, as happened in July 2021.
McKaiser tests Mohale’s claim that business can fill many of the gaps left by the captured state. He suggests to Mohale that state capture is public servants and politicians on one hand, and business on the other, preying on the public. Mohale concedes this but tries to make the case for why business may do better.
Most of the latter part of the episode is an exchange about whether business can be trusted with a social agenda that goes beyond maximising shareholder value.
Whether Mohale’s critique of the ANC and his qualified defence of business is compelling is for listeners of Eusebius on TimesLIVE to decide for themselves.
To listen to previous episodes, go here.
Subscribe for future episodes: iono.fm, Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Player.fm, Pocket Cast
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos